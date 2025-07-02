Diversified Trust Co Invests $295,000 in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.