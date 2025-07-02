Diversified Trust Co Invests $304,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,450,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE D opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

