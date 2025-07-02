Diversified Trust Co Invests $323,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CAVA Group by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAVA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

