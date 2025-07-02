Diversified Trust Co Invests $346,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Up 0.9%

GTLB opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,238,267 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.