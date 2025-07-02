Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.