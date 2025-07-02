Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.7%

ALSN stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

