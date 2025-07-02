Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

