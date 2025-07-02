Diversified Trust Co Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Tepp RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

