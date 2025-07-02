Diversified Trust Co Makes New $228,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

