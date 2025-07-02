Diversified Trust Co Makes New $282,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.