Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,286.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,118. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.06 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

