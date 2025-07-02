Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.