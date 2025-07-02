Diversified Trust Co Purchases 171 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $168.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

