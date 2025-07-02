Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 856.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,807,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $43,662,578. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,987 shares of company stock worth $79,067,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

