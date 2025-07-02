Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 12,373 DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the first quarter worth $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the first quarter worth $832,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 68.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 81,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

