Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 902 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,773,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

