Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,267,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $18,927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,408 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $17,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

