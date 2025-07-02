Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

