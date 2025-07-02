Diversified Trust Co Sells 12,379 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 204,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Wedbush cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

