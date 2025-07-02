Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,564 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE SW opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

