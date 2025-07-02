Diversified Trust Co Sells 175 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

