Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

