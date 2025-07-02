Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,122 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $33,957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

