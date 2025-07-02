Diversified Trust Co Sells 321 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 59.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.7% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 47.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $58,692,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.58. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.01 and a 12 month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

