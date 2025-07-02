Diversified Trust Co Sells 367 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

