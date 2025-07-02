Diversified Trust Co Takes $214,000 Position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.