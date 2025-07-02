Diversified Trust Co Takes $231,000 Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,821 shares of company stock valued at $112,370,959. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.4%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $492.07 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $516.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of -713.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.