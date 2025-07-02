Diversified Trust Co Takes $282,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 133,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,112.10. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

