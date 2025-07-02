Diversified Trust Co Takes $331,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,519,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,429,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,647 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

