Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ARM were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ARM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ARM by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARM. Cfra Research raised ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

ARM Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 208.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

