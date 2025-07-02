DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,363,000 after buying an additional 359,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,569,000 after buying an additional 147,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294,583 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.