Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EW opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

