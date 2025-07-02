Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $3.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
