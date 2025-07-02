Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $3.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 19.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.