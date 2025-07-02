Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 29th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Vernova, AltC Acquisition, and Oklo are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining and distribution of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and electricity—as well as firms specializing in renewable energy like wind and solar. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector’s revenue streams and to benefit from price movements in underlying commodities or regulatory shifts toward cleaner power. Because their profits often correlate with global energy demand and commodity prices, energy stocks can be more volatile than shares in other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.63. 88,778,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,976,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.35. 27,450,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,910,988. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $271.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average is $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $13.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,147,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,915. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $532.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 45,939,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,864,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.58.

