Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 917.80 ($12.61), with a volume of 2062434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($12.38).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 752.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 693.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.32), for a total value of £24,352,429.17 ($33,464,929.46). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

