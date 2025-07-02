Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 917.80 ($12.61), with a volume of 2062434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($12.38).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entain
Entain Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.32), for a total value of £24,352,429.17 ($33,464,929.46). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.