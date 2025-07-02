Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.