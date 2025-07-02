Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

