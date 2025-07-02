Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
