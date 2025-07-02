Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evertec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Amundi lifted its position in Evertec by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evertec

In other news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,742,976 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

