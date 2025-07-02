Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXE

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.