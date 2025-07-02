FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $450.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.77.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

