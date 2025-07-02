Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $292.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.