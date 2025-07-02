FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

