Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 487701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after acquiring an additional 446,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

