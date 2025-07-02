FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

