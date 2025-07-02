Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO) vs. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Financial Comparison

Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO – Get Free Report) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femto Technologies and Diebold Nixdorf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Femto Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femto Technologies $730,000.00 2.42 -$34.73 million ($9,312.47) 0.00 Diebold Nixdorf $3.75 billion 0.56 -$16.50 million ($0.27) -210.56

Profitability

Diebold Nixdorf has higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femto Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Femto Technologies and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femto Technologies -3,063.24% -379.54% -27.00% Diebold Nixdorf -0.28% 10.20% 2.75%

Risk & Volatility

Femto Technologies has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Femto Technologies and Diebold Nixdorf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femto Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Diebold Nixdorf 0 0 2 1 3.33

Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Femto Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats Femto Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femto Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; modular and integrated point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as ordering kiosks. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Femto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.