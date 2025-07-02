Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.66 and last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 661468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

