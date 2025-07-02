Financial Review: Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biotricity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.82 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.37 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Biotricity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

