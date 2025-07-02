Financial Review: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and Creative Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $5.76 million 36.00 -$73.54 million ($1.03) -2.64 Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Creative Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

This table compares Vuzix and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -1,352.74% -198.84% -185.84% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vuzix and Creative Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vuzix currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Vuzix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vuzix beats Creative Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines. It also provides certified ERP SaaS logistics solution to support hand-held mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. It holds approximately 375 patents and patents pending and various IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. It sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

