FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 608.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $55,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Up 2.8%

FMC stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

