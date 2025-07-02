Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

FOX Stock Down 0.1%

FOXA stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

